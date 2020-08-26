GC Animal Rescue launches foster program

ANDERSON - Grimes County Animal Rescue announces a pet fostering program. Volunteers who want to foster dogs or cats are welcome to join the pet fostering program. There are no expenses or longterm commitment to becoming a pet foster home.

Grimes County Animal Rescue is a 501.c.3 non-profit entity organized to build and operate a dog and cat shelter in Grimes County. They are raising funds to construct a dog and cat shelter for Grimes County. Both before and after the construction of the facility is completed, Grimes County Animal Rescue will facilitate a pet fostering program. Dogs and cats who live in foster homes (as opposed to shelters) frequently are more adaptable and desirable for adoption into a permanent home.

Kristin Carrell, President of Grimes County Animal Rescue stated, “We are asking citizens of Grimes County to volunteer to become a pet foster home. No foster home will be obligated to take any pet. All choices of fostering or not, are jointly made in each specific case by the foster home and Grimes County Animal Rescue. Furthermore, Grimes County Animal Rescue will provide at no charge to the foster home the following; pet food, veterinary services and a portable kennel.”

Carrell continued, “We realize that foster homes provide a great benefit to the dogs and cats up for adoption and we don’t want any foster homes to incur significant expense in providing their foster services. We expect the foster home program will become an integral part of solving the problem of excessive stray dogs and cats in Grimes County.”

Carrell stated becoming a foster home is not a long term or permanent commitment. Foster homes can drop out of the foster program at any time. “Until the foster program is established, the shelter is unable to take any dogs or cats into the foster program. Therefore, we urgently need more foster volunteers.”

Grimes County citizens who want to consider becoming a foster home or who want to contribute to the construction of the animal shelter by making a financial donation can contact Grimes County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 767, Anderson, TX 77830; or website, grimescountyanimalrescue.com, or call 936-306-5565.