GC child welfare steps up to meet foster care needs

The Grimes County Child Welfare Board (CWB) is taking major steps to make life better for Grimes County’s children in foster care.

At the March 23 Commissioners Court meeting, board president Patti Sexton presented a Proclamation recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month to emphasize the importance of preventing child abuse and keeping children safe. She also discussed development of the “Rainbow Room” and formation of the nonprofit, Friends of Grimes County Child Welfare.

Planning for emergency needs

In an interview with the Navasota Examiner, Sexton said that many county residents don’t know the CWB exists or what it does.

She said, “We want people to know that we’re here and that we’re taking care of the kids in foster care from this county as much as we can. There’s so many things we want to do for the community but right now, we’re working on the Rainbow Room.”

Sexton is referring to classroom space at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Navasota which has been designated as the future home of the Grimes County Rainbow Room. Rainbow Rooms were created to be a resource for CPS investigators who may have to take a child into care in the middle of the night or in other emergency situations and need access to diapers, clothing and even school supplies.

According to Sexton, investigators will have access through a keypad entry and the nonprofit will manage the inventory. At present, the closest Rainbow Rooms are in Brenham and Bryan.

Incentives for giving

Funding for setup of Rainbow Room shelving and baskets will come from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services but keeping the room stocked is where the nonprofit Friends of GCCW comes in. The application is in progress but once approved, the organization’s status will allow tax incentives for those who want to contribute to Rainbow Room essentials.

The state requires all items be new and Sexton agreed saying, “We don’t want to give kids in care used stuff.”

Monetary donations will allow the nonprofit to replenish their inventory as needed. The Rainbow Room’s Wish List Top Ten at www.dfps.state. tx.us/Child_Protection/Rainbow Rooms includes diapers, car seats, school supplies, formula, personal hygiene items, toys and children’s books, new children’s clothing, household cleaning supplies, blankets and Pack ‘n’ Play Portable Play Yards.

Sexton is optimistic about the hearts of Grimes County residents and said, “I think there’s enough community interest in kids, in abused kids and kids who need help.”

“That’s my passion”

Sexton has lots of experience with kids who need help, beginning in 1985 when she served as the Victim’s Assistance Liaison for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office followed by 10 years as a CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocate.

The tragedy for local foster care is that there is only one foster family in Grimes County so most kids are “farmed out” across Texas.

Sexton said, “They lose their family, their neighborhood, their school and their friends. This is a setup for disaster. They feel so alienated and angry and if we turn these kids loose in society as angry as they are, it’s going to be nothing but problems. I’ve dealt with a lot of angry teenagers in the system.”

Goals of the CWB are to educate people and recruit foster homes but the latter is not without challenges. Foster families are vetted, received training and are paid; however, current practice is to reach out to extended family to keep the child within the family unit but unless they agree to go through state training and become a foster parent for any child needing placement, they do not receive financial support.

Sexton added, “Kids are expensive!”

While in care, CWB funding provides foster parents a clothing allowance for each child at the beginning of school and the beginning of summer.

She said, “I know this (Rainbow Room) doesn’t make up for what they’re going through but we can try to make it a little less difficult. That’s my heart, that’s my passion, those kids in foster care.”

To lend heart and hand

At present, the nonprofit Friends of GCCWB has recruited three of the proposed five board members and their goal is to have a board that is inclusive and mirrors the faces of Grimes County.

For information about becoming a board member for the state-mandated county child welfare board or the nonprofit board, contact Sexton at (832) 515-7461 or patti_sexton@yahoo.com.

CWB meetings are held the second Tuesday of each quarter, presently at the Grimes County Justice and Business Center, 270 FM 149 West in Anderson.