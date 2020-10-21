GC Farm Bureau resolution “tightens the grip” on HSR

Approximately 70 people attended the 57th annual Grimes County Farm Bureau (GCFB) Convention at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Anderson Thursday, Oct. 15. Among items approved was an additional Resolution “tightening the language” regarding high speed rail.

President Gary Moriarty opened the meeting by introducing the board of directors, agency staff, office staff and field agent. He also thanked those who made the event possible and recognized special guest, District II Director Allen Kaminski.

Moriarty recapped 2020 GCFB activities accomplished despite the impact of the coronavirus. Most noticeable was the customary steak dinner served at the annual convention that was dispensed to allow for social distancing. While delegates attended the Farm Bureau State Convention in San Antonio in December 2019, three additional annual conferences were virtual, but the President’s Conference slated for Waller next week will be held in person.

Moriarty said, “That will be the first meeting of the year that Farm Bureau gets together.”

Moriarty reported GCFB donations of $8,338.24 to the youth fair sale, $300 to the Horse, Beef and Ag Mechanic committees, four $1,000 scholarships to Iola ISD, Anderson-Shiro CISD and Navasota ISD graduating seniors, $200 to nine volunteer fire departments and $50 each to four Grimes County food pantries.

Tightening the grip

Board member Ronnie Floyd presented members with a Resolution against High Speed Rail which he called an addition to an existing Resolution and said, “We’re tightening the language on it.”

The Resolution states, “HSR must give full disclosure of the property deed and ownership, including naming any agents either foreign or domestic that ownership may be transferred to, as well as any land sold may be used to pledge to debt service and they must be registered with the county. Tracks of land that have been or will be purchased by HSR or any other of their agents will be taxed at commercial rate at the purchased price (appraised value) and not be eligible for any ag exemptions, all roll back taxes assessed are responsibility of HSR or their agents and collected upon sale.”

Floyd closed saying, “We’re tightening the grip on the high-speed rail takeover and this will help, hopefully, to curb their aggression.”

The grassroots-driven Resolution from the Grimes County Farm Bureau will be presented to the Texas Farm Bureau Resolutions Committee which meets early November. If adopted, the Resolution will proceed to the Texas Farm Bureau State Annual Convention in December.

The membership also approved the Oct. 17, 2019, convention minutes, the treasurer’s report and reelected board members Thomas Sechelski, Ronnie Floyd, Tim Akers, Gary Moriarty, Hershel Perry, and Jim Westmoreland.