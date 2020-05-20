GC mail carrier rescued in high water

Heavy downpours Friday, May 15, caused higher water than a local mail carrier expected, resulting in her rescue around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Grimes County authorities said they were dispatched to the 1200 block of County Road 112, near Iola. They observed the vehicle sinking and slowly moving off the roadway. The carrier said she underestimated the depth of the water. She was rescued without incident, but her vehicle wasn’t retrieved until the water receded Saturday night.

The mail carrier was driving her personal vehicle and not a United States Postal Service vehicle, as is the case with many rural county carriers. She suffered no injuries thanks to the rapid response of first responders assisting in the rescue including: Grimes County Deputies, Texas DPS, Game Wardens and the Iola Volunteer Fire Department.