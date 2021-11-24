GC True Blue hosts Inaugural Banquet

Grimes County Sheriff Department Sgt. Martha Smith received special recognition for the vital role she played during the four-day search and safe recovery of Christopher Ramirez, the 3-year old who went missing from his home in Plantersville Wednesday, Oct. 6. Sgt. Smith who stayed with the family throughout the duration of the search, developed a special bond with the family. She was a presented a framed picture of her and little Christopher. Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra

The Grimes County True Blue Foundation hosted their 2021 Inaugural Banquet at the Grimes Cunty Fairgrounds Saturday, Nov. 20, with live music by Neal McCoy and Jeff Canada. Guest speakers included Houston Police Department Pilot Chase Cormier, HOP Officer Ronnie Cortez, Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell and Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt. The Foundation helps with departmental expenses to help law enforcement better serve the community.Examiner photos by Matthew Ybarra