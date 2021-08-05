GCRW celebrate milestone 10th anniversary

Aug. 19, 2021, the Grimes County Republican Women will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of its formation and mission to inform the electorate through political education, increase the effectiveness of women through political participation, and to work for Republican nominees.

Guest speaker at this milestone event will be geologist, rancher, and businesswoman, Becky Berger who will discuss “Women in Politics.” In her capacity as a board member of the Texas Federation of Republican Women, Berger played an important role in bringing the emerging new organization under the TFRW umbrella in 2011.

Decade of educating Joining Berger as special

Joining Berger as special guests will be many of the GCRW’s previous speakers ranging from law enforcement, the judiciary, to elected officials at all levels of government, as well as organizations which provided health, safety and voter integrity information. For 10 years, GCRW speakers have lent their expertise, knowledge and insight on a variety of topics and situations, to educate and inform the voting public.

In recognition of this de cade of political action and education by the Grimes County Republican Women, Senate District 5 State Senator Charles Schwertner authored a Resolution honoring the GCRW’s anniversary. The Resolution will be on display at the festivities.

About the featured speaker

Berger is a practicing Petroleum and Mining Geologist, who identifies issues working toward win-win solutions, and is a natural fundraiser. She has been a relentless advocate for issues including economic development, rural/industry cooperation and environmental education of the public.

Berger is a board member of the Schulenburg Historical Museum and President of her Republican Women’s Club, Great State Republicans, which meets in Hallettsville.

Where and when

The special evening event will be held at New Hope Church, 2159 SH 105 East just off SH 6 in Navasota from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Finger foods, dessert and beverages will be provided.

Please RSVP attendance to President Teddi Jackson, teddi21@gmail.com, or call (936) 894-1967. Gentlemen are welcomed to attend.