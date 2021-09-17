GCRW host YCT

The Grimes County Republic Women’s featured speaker at their Sept. 21 lunch ‘n learn is Manfred Wendt, Executive Director of The Young Conservatives of Texas. The YCT is approaching its 41st anniversary and Wendt will share what the organization is doing to help young conservatives access State politics and to transform college campuses with chapters made up of engaged students passionate about activism, events and speakers.

Among its recent activities, the YCT testified in front of the Texas Legislature during the 87th session, hosted its largest convention in history, and educated college students about conservative values in spite of Covid restrictions.

Wendt is a 2018 graduate of Trinity University with a degree in political science. His political involvement began during his senior year in high school when he interned for Dr. Ben Carson’s Super Pac. More recently, what began as three students in a dorm room grew into a vibrant chapter which helped elect Congressman Chip Roy to represent Texas’ 21st Congressional District in Washington, D.C.

Following Roy’s election, Wendt became YCT’s Executive Director and under his tenure, the organization has grown from eight to 28 chapters and broken fundraising records.

The lunch meeting will be held at the Grand Star Conference Center at 7506 CR 204 off SH 105 between Plantersville and Montgomery, 1-mile past Bernhardt Winery.

Meet and greet begins at 11 a.m. Lunch, speaker, and business meeting kick off at 11:30. Adjournment is approximately 1 p.m.

Lunch is $10. Please RSVP to President Teddi Jackson, teddi21@gmail. com, or call (936) 894- 1967. Gentlemen are also welcomed to attend.