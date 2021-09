Courtesy photo: Grimes County Sheriff Office assisted Louisiana as they recover from the devastation left by Hurricane Ida. Sgt. Michael Briggs of GCSO and Joe Booker of Plantersville/Stoneham Fire Department took GCSO’s departments five-ton military high-water rescue vehicle and seven pallets of water to help with relief efforts for Louisiana. They met with Natalie Warren, who is the Disaster Program Manager of the Red Cross, in Orange.