GCSO makes several promotions

BRIGGS

Courtesy photo

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office promoted Michael Briggs to Jail Administrator. Briggs started with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office as a jailer in 2016. In 2017 Lt. Briggs was promoted to Jail Sergeant.

SANTANA

Courtesy photo

Grimes County Sheriff Office promoted Guadalupe Santana to Patrol Sergeant. Santana started with GCSO in March of 2022 as a patrol deputy. He previously worked in Brazos County as a jailer for two years, a certified peace officer for 6 years, and a certified Field Training Officer. Santana has excelled in his performance and exceeded expectations of his superiors.

JONES

Investigator John Jones was promoted to Lieutenant of the Grimes County Criminal Investigation Division. Jones has severed in law enforcement for 38 years. He started his career in Brazos County before coming to Grimes County where he has severed for 14 years of as an Investigator and CSI. He will take over his new role Oct. 1.