Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Being A Better Boyfriend For Your Wife - Part 5
Next article
County proposes no change to tax rate
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

GCSO receives cameras, radar trailer

Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text

Courtesy photos: The Grimes County True Blue Foundation (GCTBF) filled a request from Grimes County Sherriff Don Sowell by donating body cameras to the Sherriff’s Office Tuesday, Aug. 24. Lt. James Ellis explained how important quality cameras are to each case when it goes to trial, stating a bad photo can leave out key evidence. GCTBF also donated a radar trailer to the department to slow traffic in Anderson. GCTBF has their annual banquet Nov. 20. Visit www.grimescountytrueblue.org for tickets.

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2021