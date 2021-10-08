GCSO receives tip from Mexico border

PLANTERSVILLE – A tip from the Mexico border in Stewart County brought hope to the family of 3-year-old Christopher Anthony Ramirez-Nunez, but the lead turned up empty.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated a male, a female, and a young boy, who resembled the boy missing in Grimes County, stopped to use the restroom at a hotel in Stewart County earlier today. Sowell stated the vehicle was stopped at the border and the boy’s name was Christopher. Photos of the boy were sent to Sheriff Sowell and shown to Christopher Ramirez’s mother, Aracely Nunez Lule, but she said he was not her missing son.

“I was hoping to be able to come and give y’all some good news,” explained Sowell. The child in question coincidently had the same name and was the same age, but Sowell said, “Sadly, it was not her child.”

The search that has been ongoing since Wednesday, Oct. 6, at approximately 1:52 p.m. will continue into a third night. “Night crews are already on standby to relieve the daytime search crews,” explained Sowell. “We won’t stop searching until we find little Christopher.”

Christopher was last seen following his dog down the road by a neighbor. The home is located on a dirt road in the 10000 block of Deer Park Lane, in the Foxfire subdivision, a very rural part of Grimes County off Farm-to-Market Road 1774. Nunez stated she ran after her son screaming his name but couldn’t find him.

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of many local and non-local agencies including fire departments, Navasota Police Department, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, organized search crews have searched the area spanning approximately 2-square miles numerous times and are continuing the search. They have searched via crews and tracking dogs on the ground, ATV’s horses, through the air with drones and helicopters and in nearby bodies of water using boats, sonars, and dive teams. Crews were brought in to pump the water from two ponds of interest, and Sowell said luckily the missing child was not in either of them. They also searched and drained nearby pools in the area that weren’t being used.

Authorities went door-to-door searching homes, vehicles, and other structures. They also searched under homes that were on blocks. There has been no sign of Christopher and tips have been minimal. Christopher’s stepfather, who is a registered sex-offender, was cleared as a suspect. Sowell said it was verified that he was working in Houston at the time of the incident. Another registered sex-offender’s home in the area was also immediately searched.

Christopher’s biological father lives in Mexico, but Sowell stated all family members have been cleared and are not persons of interest.

Sowell is pleading with anyone that may have knowledge of the whereabouts of Christopher to contact Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, 936-973-2151. Currently Sowell said there are no clues that indicate foul play.

Christopher is a Hispanic male, approximately 3-foot tall and weighs 40-45 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a bright green shirt with shorts (unknown color) and red Mickey Mouse shoes.