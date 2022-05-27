Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
GCSO searching for missing woman

By Matthew Ybarra - Managing editor
matthew.ybarra@navasotaexaminer.com
Posted in:
News

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 48-year-old white female, Robin Gail Mora, who was last seen near the 5000 block of Carter Road, Waller, Grimes County.

Moran was last seen around noon Thursday, May 26. She is described as 5-foot 3-inches, 125 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. She is possibly driving a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup, white in color, Texas license plate HMW6345. Grimes County Sheriff’s Lieutenant James Ellis stated Mora is believed to be a danger to herself.

If you have information about her whereabouts, you are urged to call Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, 936-873-2151.

