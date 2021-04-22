GCSO searching for teen runaway

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the community to locate 13-year-old Audra Grace Scott who was reported as a runaway. She is described as a white female 4-feet 9-inches tall and weighs 90-pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray Sublime T-shirt, black shorts and white tennis shoes. She may be carrying a navy-colored backpack with blue stripes and purple flowers. She may also be wearing a gold-colored ring with a large white stone in the center.

In a statement released on Facebook, GCSO stated deputies responded to a residence on County Road 175 Thursday, April 22, at approximately 3 a.m. in reference to a runaway juvenile. The teen’s mother said she was last seen at approximately 12:15 a.m. earlier that morning.

Authorities believe Audra may be in the company of an adult male and could be in the Houston or Austin area.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is urged to contact Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, 936-873-2151 or Investigator JJ Jones, 936-873-6426. Calls can remain anonymous.