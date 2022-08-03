GCSO seeking burglary suspects

PLANTERSVILLE – Grimes County Sheriff’s Office are searching for three men wanted in connection with a home burglary in Plantersville.

On Sunday, July 31, Grimes County Deputy, Zackry Pavlock, responded to a burglary report at the 5000 block of Evergreen Drive. He was familiar with the burglary, because the female who reported the burglary released images to local media of the alleged perpetrators. Those images, captured on video surveillance, were shared on social media.

The victim stated the residence was burglarized by three males. Pavlock stated one of the suspects appears to have been armed prior to attempting to forcibly enter the residence. None of the residents were home at the time of the incident.

A Grimes County Inves tigator is being assigned to the case. Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, 936-873- 2151 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873- 2000.