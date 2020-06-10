The goats are coming!

Navasota City Manager Brad Stafford discussed a variety of topics with The Examiner Publisher Ana Cosino and Willy 98.7 Radio Personality Kenny Graves in Grilling Stafford – Episode 9.

Stafford provides the scoop on Grimes County Emergency Management ceasing daily COVID-19 updates, discusses the reopening of city council meetings to the public, provides an update on the goats and more in this edition.

Grimes County Emergency Management released that daily COVID-19 updates will no longer be released. Will weekly updates be provided? “Yes, we plan to do weekly updates and then if there are any major occurrences that happen you will definitely hear from Madison with something. We’ve been talking about this for a while. Doing it on a weekly basis I think tends to be a little more accurate. It gives us a little time to vet through some of this. As we’ve talked about this in previous episodes we sometimes do not get accurate information and it’s going through different channels. One website will say one thing, and another will say something else. We are working on some other ideas but one of the things is it will be a weekly update.”

Are there any vendor spots still available for Freedom Fest and if so how can people apply for those? “There are some vendor spots available. They need to go to the city website and from there they can fill out an application and Madison will take them from there. We encourage everybody to come out and have a good time.”

When will Navasota City Council meetings return to being held in person and open for the pubic to be on site? “Monday. I’m glad you asked that because we wanted to make sure and announce that there won’t be any more Zoom meetings for city council. Now that the Governor has opened some things up we feel like we’ll be able to open our city council meetings to the public. We will still have it on our YouTube channel. Of course it is not as interactive on there, so you will have to come if you want to have a conversation with the city council. If the room gets too crowded, we’ll hold people out in the lobby and we will have it on tv in the lobby.”

Will any of the upcoming street projects in town be along the truck route? “No, the truck route is something that we’re going to have to work on. We know that it needs some attention. It has probably been 10 years ago that we completely rehabbed that truck route but it’s in bad need again.

Is there any news on the goats? “We actually have a better answer this week than the other weeks we have been doing this. Lupe was contacted by Rent-A-Ruminant this week. They did have some delays due to COVID-19 and they will be calling him at the end of June to schedule some time in July for the goats to be here.”

Is the parking lot on the corner of Railroad Street and Washington Avenue open for public use? “Yes, it is. In fact, there were cars parked there yesterday and I’m sure they are today. It is open. It is not totally complete, but you can park there and be safe, and if we need it moved we can get it moved. It looks nice if you haven’t been by there.”

