The goats are coming!

Navasota will soon have goats roaming alongside Cedar Creek. As part of a cleanup effort, the city of Navasota has contracted Rent-A-Ruminant Texas to clear vegetation along different areas of the creek using goats.

The goats will arrive Saturday, July 11 and are contracted through Aug. 2. Someone will be onsite 24/7 with the goats and they will be moving goats through grazing plots.

Owners of Rent-A-Ruminant Texas said residents may hear the sound of a brush cutter clearing paths for portable electric fence installation. They also claim you may hear the goats talking to each other or staff talking to the goats.

Rent-A-Ruminant Texas reminds the community to adhere to the following safety precautions:

Don’t touch the fence

• Temporary electrified fencing is used to protect the herd. It keeps the goats concentrated on grazing specific areas and keeps predators out.

Please do not feed the goats

• The goats are here to do important work. Introducing snacks or treats to their diet can be dangerous and even fatal. Please refrain from feeding the goats anything as even some plant species can be harmful.

Don’t pet the goats

• The goats eat unwanted vegetation such as poison ivy or poison oak. This oil gets on their coat and can be passed on to anyone touching them.

Be advised of Livestock Guardian Dogs

• Livestock Guardian Dogs may be utilized for added protection against potential predators. Please do not attempt to pet them or enter the enclosed area.

If you need to report any emergencies call 254-271-9148 or 469-863-3476.