The Sisters of the Brush invite the public to attend their exhibition of watercolor paintings, “with Graceful Brush and Grateful Heart,” Saturday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. till 5 p.m. at the Navasota Community Center, 101 Stadium Drive in Navasota.

The Sisters of the Brush are a group of watercolor artists that meet every Thursday, from 1-4 p.m. at the Navasota Center. In 2005 the group was funded by Jeneane Ismert, who taught the free class. After 13 years Ismert retired but many of the painters still meet to paint and socialize.

Artists have painted through the COVID-19 pandemic and have a collection of great art to showcase at the free event. Artists with that will have paintings on display include: Sheryle Gilbert, Jill Shead, Kathy Beddingfield, Patricia Cozby, Kippy Farr, Ray Farr, Logan Shead, Corban Shead, Lily Shead, Caleb Shead and Renee Shead. There will be over 120 pieces on display. Some of the paintings will also be available for purchase.

Don’t leave the children at home, allow them to experience the world of watercolor. There will be a children’s corner where children will have a hands-on opportunity to create their own artwork.

For more information about the upcoming art show or to learn more about the water coloring group, call 713-705-0525.