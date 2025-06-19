Grandpa and two men accused of sexually assaulting grandchildren

BEDIAS — A grandfather and two other Bedias men were arrested June 18, accused of sexually assaulting his grandchildren.

Grimes County Lieutenant, James Burleson, said a mother of five that lives in Houston reported several weeks ago that her estranged dad, Brian Manley, of Bedias, sexually assaulted two of her daughters.

Burleson said the mom was jumping from house–to–house and wasn’t able to provide for her children very well. She rekindled her relationship with her father and he offered to watch some of the children.

After a while, the mom reportedly found a place to live in Houxston and got her children back. Two of the girls reportedly made outcries that their grandfather performed certain sexual acts on them.

Two other Bedias men were allegedly involved as well. Search warrants were obtained for the two residences which are across the street from each other. Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers, Special Agents and Troopers, along with Grimes County Constable Precinct 1 and the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office searched the residences Thursday morning, June 18, around 7 a.m.

Burleson said at one point all three suspects had either touched and/or taken photos, videos or had sex with the children.

Manley, Christopher Barnett and Jody Jernigan were all arrested and booked into the Grimes County Jail. They were charged with Sexual Assault of a Child, a first–degree felony and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.