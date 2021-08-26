Grimes County Deputies injured in pursuit

ANDERSON – Two Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies were injured during an early morning pursuit Thursday, Aug. 26.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated Deputies Daniel Caswell and Mike Ryan were air-lifted to St. Joseph hospital in Bryan in stable condition. According to a probable cause statement released by Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Caswell suffered a broken leg and lacerations to his head. Sowell said he will be released from the hospital shortly. Sowell stated Ryan is currently in surgery with a broken femur, a compound tibia/fibula fracture and his other leg is broken.

At approximately 1:20 a.m., Grimes County Deputies attempted to pull over a grey Dodge pickup truck for a defective license plate lamp on Texas State Highway 90 and Farm-to-Market Road 149 West in Anderson, but the vehicle fled the scene. Caswell stated the vehicle turned right onto West Johnson Street from Main Street and continued on West Johnson driving at a high-rate of speed. The Dodge went over a bridge creating dust that blocked Caswell’s view, causing the patrol unit to crash into the back of the suspects’ vehicle.

The suspect, identified as Cole Miller Reynolds, age 19, fled the scene on foot. He was later captured at approximately 6 a.m. on County Road 185 in Anderson. Reynolds was located at his residence attempting to hide under a blanket. He was transported to CHI Grimes St. Joseph hospital in Navasota with unknown injuries. Once released, Sowell said he will be booked into the Grimes County Jail.

Reynolds is charged with Evading Arrest with a Vehicle. Additional charges are pending.