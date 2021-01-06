Grimes County elected officials sworn in

Grimes County elected officials began the new year taking an oath of office Friday, Jan. 1, at the historic Anderson Courthouse. Among those sworn in included newly elected 506th District Court Judge Gary W. Chaney. He was sworn in by Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth Ill. Other elected officials sworn in included Grimes County Sheriff Donald G. Sowell, County Commissioner Pct. 3 Barbara Walker, County Commissioner Pct. 1 Chad Mallett, Constable Pct. 1 Dale Schaper, Constable Pct. 2 Blake Jarvis, Constable Pct. 3 Wes Male and County Tax Accessor/Collector Mary Ann Waters. See page 13 for more.

Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra

(L-R) Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth Ill with Grimes County Sheriff Donald G. Sowell and Gail Sowell.

Examiner photos by Matthew Ybarra

Constable Pct. 2 Blake Jarvis

County Commissioner Pct. 1 Chad Mallett

Constable Pct. 3 Wes Male

County Tax Accessor/Collector Mary Ann Waters

Grimes County Sheriff Donald G. Sowell

Constable Pct. 1 Dale Schaper

County Commissioner Pct. 3 Barbara Walker