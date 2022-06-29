GRIMES COUNTY HEATING UP

PLANTERSVILLE – First responders had a busy day Monday, June 27, responding to multiple fires in the southern part of Grimes County.

Plantersville-Stoneham Volunteer Fire Chief Michael Briggs said his agency along with multiple assisting agencies responded to three fires in the Plantersville area beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The cause of the first fire on County Road 203 is unknown. The fire ignited near the roadway and thanks to quick response and favorable wind conditions, the fire was contained quickly with approximately half an acre burned.

While working the initial fire, an additional fire call was received further down the road on CR 203. Grimes County Sheriff Lt. James Ellis stated having resources in the area helped fire crews contain the second fire quickly. The fire was caused by a neighboring homeowner who was burning trash. Grimes County has been under a burn ban since June 15. Ellis stated the neighbor burning trash received a citation for burning while under a burn ban. This fire spanned 30 acres.

At approximately 8 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to a third fire on CR 206A where 10 acres burned due to a lightning strike.

“It’s been a crazy day in south Grimes County,” said Briggs. “I’d like to thank Montgomery, Magnolia, Todd Mission, Navasota and Whitehall Fire Departments as well as Navasota Police Department and Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies, Criminal Investigations Division, Constables and Todd Mission PD for all the assistance.”

Briggs said fire crews were on scene of fires until 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. He said it took a total team effort. “Our community members are rock stars,” explained Briggs. “Without their support we wouldn’t be able to do the things we train for.” Briggs also credited law enforcement. “It’s awesome when you see law enforcement shedding their body armor and jumping on fire apparatus’ to lend a hand.”

The burn ban continues in Grimes County, and despite some areas of Grimes County receiving rain early in the week, conditions remain dangerously dry.