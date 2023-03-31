Grimes County man missing

An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been issued for a Grimes County man – Matthew Steven McMillen, age 35.

McMillen was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, near North Mount Mariah Road and Texas 105, between Plantersville and Montgomery. He is described as a white male, 5-foot 11-inches, 140 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a grey sweatshirt.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated firefighters responded the same night to a house fire at a residence he is associated with. The fire is being investigated by Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Fire Marshall’s Office.

Authorities believe McMillen is in danger of death or serious bodily injury. If sighted, do not approach, call 911.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of McMillen are urged to call Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, 936-873-2151.