Grimes County ministers pray for schools

The Grimes County Ministers Fellowship gathered to pray for the protection of students, teachers and faculty at each Grimes County School Sunday, Aug. 30. The ministers met at Faith Outreach Christian Center for worship and prayer before splitting into groups and praying at each Grimes County School. Examiner photo by Lucy Ybarra, courtesy photo

ABOVE: Navasota House of Miracle’s Church Pastor Lupe Ybarra drives a stake in the ground at Brule Elementary Sunday, Aug. 30, as part of the Grimes County Ministers Fellowship prayer for school event. The stake symbolizes the blood Jesus shed on the cross and driving it into the ground symbolizes pleading the blood of Jesus over the school. A stake was driven into the ground of each Grimes County School. Examiner photos by Lucy Ybarra