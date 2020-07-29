Grimes County schools prepare for reopening

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the 2020 school year and continues to impact schools not only within Grimes County but throughout the state. School administrators have worked diligently trying to decipher guidelines that are being handed down by Texas Education Agency (TEA), Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Texas Governor Greg Abbott and create a safe haven for students to return to school.

Guidelines and standards handed down are everchanging and may continue to change before school begins. Anderson-Shiro CISD is the first scheduled school district in Grimes County to begin classes and they will have two opening days. The first will be Wednesday, Aug. 12, and the second will be Thursday, Aug. 13. Notification will be sent to parents to determine which opening day their child will begin. They will attend only one opening day. All ASCISD students will then report to class Friday, Aug. 14.

Iola ISD is slated to begin school Tuesday, Aug. 18. Richards ISD begins classes Monday, Aug. 24, and Navasota ISD will open its doors Monday, Aug. 31.

Schooling in the midst of a pandemic will be different than anyone in this era is accustomed to. According to an Executive Order issued by Greg Abbott, school districts must offer both in-person and virtual learning options. Another Executive Order requires anyone over the age of 10 to wear face coverings over the mouth and nose with few exceptions.

Key opening guidelines:

Anderson-Shiro - full reopening plan, www.ascisd. net

• Opening Day – Aug. 12 and Thursday, Aug. 13.

• All students will receive instruction during the two “first days of school” on appropriate hygiene practices and mitigation strategies that will be reinforced throughout the school year.

• Students who do not have access to a device at home will have the ability to check out a Chromebook for at-home use from the district. A limited number of Wi-Fi hotspots will be available for checkout as well. A deposit will be required for these devices.

• All staff must wear a face covering while at work; Students Pre-K - second grade are recommended/ encouraged to wear a face covering while in the classroom (except for eating and napping) and are required to wear a face covering during transition times and while on a bus; Students in third through twelfth grade will be required to wear a face covering while on the bus and in the building.

• Classroom desks or tables will be socially distanced as much as instructionally possible.

• Breakfast/lunch - Face to face students will be served a grab and go breakfast and lunch meals through the cafeteria serving lines or on carts; Students will eat meals in the cafeteria, classrooms, or outside in order to reinforce social distancing and adh ere to current health guidelines. Meals will be served on disposable trays or in bags. No visitors or food delivery.

View school opening plans for:

Navasota ISD – www. navasotasid.org

Richards ISD – www. richardsisd.net

Iola ISD – www.iolaisd.net

School opening plans for each district are subject to change. The Examiner will continue following school reopening guidelines for each school district in Grimes County.