Harris wins council race

The City of Navasota will have a new councilmember in position 5. Voters elected James D. Harris over Patty Tokoly to fill the position formerly held by Grant Holt.

Holt did not seek re-election in the May 6 election. Harris, owner of Harris Tire, unofficially secured the victory with over 70% of the votes, 329-131. Harris has served the City of Navasota most-recently as a member of the Planning and Zoning Committee but has also served as Justice of the Peace.

Harris will be sworn-in to office at Navasota City Hall Monday, May 15, at noon.

Navasota Mayor Bert Miller ran unopposed for City Council Position 4. Voters cast 382 votes for Miller.

Voting breakdown

Early voting: Patty Tokoly 74, James D. Harris 209. Election Day: Tokoly 57, Harris 120.

Navasota ISD

Incumbent Amy Jarvis retained Navasota Independent School District Board of Trustee Position 5 defeating Mark Gremillion 423-148 (74.08%). Early voters cast 251 votes for Jarvis and 83 for Gremillion with election day votes tallying 160 for Jarvis and 63 in favor of Gremillion.

Incumbent Tim J. Harris was unopposed for NISD Board of Trustee Position 5. Voters checked the ballot 423 times for Harris.

Jarvis and Harris will be sworn-in for another term at the May 15 board meeting.