Heartfelt plea from mother of missing 3-year old

PLANTERSVILLE - Aracely Nunez Lule, the mother of 3-year old Christopher Antonio Ramirez-Nunez, who went missing from his Plantersville home Wednesday, afternoon, Oct. 6, entered a heartfelt plea for the safe return of her son.

At approximately 1:52 p.m. Christopher went missing from his home on the 10000 block of Deer Park Lane in Plantersville. The home is part of a small rural subdivision, Foxfire subdivision, off of Farm-to-Market Road 1774.

Through Sergeant Martha Smith of Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, serving as an interpreter, Nunez said she believes her son was abducted. She said she lost sight of her son for approximately two minutes. A neighbor said they saw Christopher chasing his own dog down the road. Lule said she ran down the road yelling Christopher’s name but he wasn’t there. She then call law enforcement.

According to Lule Christopher never goes into the woods, and she doesn’t believe he could just disappear. She feels that Christopher was taken from her, however she doesn’t know by who. “I don’t have any enemies,” she explained.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated Christopher’s biological father is in Mexico, and GCSO spoke with him over the phone.

There are several bodies of water near the area that have been and are continuing to be searched. Water rescue and dive teams have focused their search on a body of water that they were led to by Texas Department of Criminal Justice search dogs. The dogs used blankets and a pillow from Christopher’s bed to obtain his scent. They followed his scent until they reached the pond.

Sheriff Sowell stated the owner of the pond granted permission for the pond to be pumped if needed. Several pump trucks are now on scene but Sowell said at this time they are on standby only.

Crews have consisting of multiple agencies have searched the area on foot, on ATV’s, using drones and by a Department of Public Safety helicopter. The search continued throughout the night and is ongoing.

Authorities also went door-to-door searching homes in the area. They immediately searched the homes of two registered sex-offenders who live nearby. “All the neighbors have been extremely cooperative,” stated Sowell.

Food, drinks and port-a-potties have been brought in as well as a mobile command center. Sowell vowed not to leave until the child is found. Currently the search is being focused on an area just under a 2-mile radius. “Right now we don’t have evidence that leads us to expand the search area, but we will if we need to,” explained Sowell.

Sowell continues to thank the assisting agencies, community, media and everyone who has been praying for the safe return of Christopher. He said although there are many wanting to assist in the search, he said they are at capacity on search volunteers currently. “Please don’t come to the area,” he said. “If something changes and we need more volunteers, we will make that announcement.”

Christopher was is a Hispanic male approximately 3-foot tall, weighs 40-45 pounds an and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a bright green shirt, shorts (color unknown) and red and white Mickey Mouse shoes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact grimes County Sheriff’s Office, 936-873-2151.