Heritage Meadows gets stop signs

The Navasota City Council held a Regular Meeting Monday, April 12, and approved Ordinance No. 960-21 for the placement of six stop signs in the Heritage Meadows Subdivision. According to Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt, during the development of the back section of Heritage Meadows, “somewhere along the way, the uniformity of control of the intersections got lost.”

Myatt said, “It was very confusing. What this is about is creating some uniformity.”

Stop signs will be installed at the intersection of Carriage Lane and Mockingbird Street, regulating traffic traveling south on Carriage Lane; at the intersection of Heritage Drive and Meadow Lake Drive, regulating traffic traveling west on Heritage Drive; at the intersection of Meadow Lake Drive and Heritage Drive, regulating traffic traveling south on Meadow Lake Drive; at the intersection of Mockingbird Street and Meadow Lake Drive, regulating traffic traveling west on Mockingbird Street; and at the intersection of Heritage Drive and Carriage Lane, regulating traffic traveling west and east on Heritage Drive.

Responding to questions about speeding or racing, Myatt said, “We don’t use stop signs to control speed. Part of the problem is perception. Ninety percent of complaints are unfounded due to the fact that people are traveling 30 mph but to them it looks like 50. We do have a speed limit sign that we put out that counts traffic and takes into account their speed so we can look at the data and see if this is a problem, and we do on-site with officers.”

While there are incidents of racing, they’re not in proportion to the complaints.

Myatt said, “Police officers are specifically trained to do visual tracking of vehicles to determine their speed. It’s part of the requirement to become a certified radar operator. It’s not an easy task. It takes a lot of time and patience to develop that skill.”

Successful cleanup

The City’s Annual Spring Cleanup event March 11-14 saw 240 residents dispose of 45 tons of trash, debris, and unwanted items, filling 15–30-yard roll-offs during the four-day event.

Utilities Department Administrative Assistant Jennifer Reyna reported 10 yards of scrap metal taken to the scrap yard and 2,200 pounds of paper brought for shredding between 9 a.m. - noon Saturday.

According to Reyna, 634 tires were collected for recycling, of which 262 were retrieved from ditches and dump sites by City staff.

City in great shape per audit

Council approved the City of Navasota’s annual audit for year ending Sept. 30, 2020. Robert Belt with Belt Harris Penchacek, LLP said the City received “an unmodified opinion which is the highest level of assurance that we can provide city council.”

Belt continued, “Fund balance is the primary indicator of financial health for governmental entities. Financial rating agencies will look at your fund balance as a percentage of your operating budget. They’re looking for you to have 60-90 days of operating expenses on hand. The City is at approximately 50%, or 180 days so the City is in great shape from a fund balance perspective.”

Board appointments

Council approved the appointments of Myra Prosper Dickson to fill the remaining vacancy on the Navasota Housing Authority board and Kristin Smith to the Keep Navasota Beautiful Commission.

Other council action:

•Approved grant writing services for TxDOT Transportation Alternatives Program. See related article page 3

•Approved the Navasota Employee Handbook adding the grievance policy and age requirements omitted from the handbook approved Dec. 14, 2020, revising the process for employee appeals and correcting verbiage inconsistencies.

•Approved the first reading of Ordinance No. 961-21, amending the budget for Navasota Municipal Airport improvements in the amount of $54,800 to cover expenses for new asphalt ramps and drain pipes.

•Accepted the 2021 Consumer Price Index 0.4820% adjustment to municipal telecommunications right of way access line rates, an increase of $0.01 for residential and commercial customers and $0.04 for point-to-point customers.

•Approved Consent Agenda items which included the minutes and expenditures for the month of March 2021, second readings of Ordinance No. 958- 21 approving a zoning change in the Dove Crossing Subdivision and Ordinance No.959-21 prohibiting the use of engine brakes in the City of Navasota.

•Met in Executive Session as permitted by Section 551.074, Texas Government Code, Personnel Matters, concerning the evaluation and appointment of the Navasota Municipal Judge. Upon reconvening, approved extending employment two years at a salary of $21,600 based on performance and additional responsibilities.

Reports from City staff or City officials:

•Introduction of new employees: Christina Griffith, Human Resource Specialist; Emily Peterson, Executive Assistant to the City Manager; Colton Haffy, Parks and Recreation Specialist; Kay Peavy in Finance Department.

•Received an update from John Henry with Bleyl Engineering on the Capital Improvement Project.

•Viewed a presentation from Economic Development Specialist Rayna Willenbrink about the new Navasota Economic Development website which can be accessed at www.navasotaedc.com

•Received a status report from Streets and Sanitation Director Jose Coronilla about drainage work on the City’s west side and the Railroad Street project.

•Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt reported the cost of 10 “No Engine Brake By City Ordinance” signs will be $4,000.

•Received a report on the March 25 Planning and Zoning meeting from council liaison Bernie Gessner.

Navasota City Council meetings can be seen in their entirety at https://www.navasotatx.gov/minutes-and-agendas.