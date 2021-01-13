A hero’s salute for “Cowboy Cop Colby”

Law enforcement agencies including Grimes County Sheriff’s Office joined together to give fiveyear old Colby Lee Gladney a hero’s escort to his final resting place.

Colby, known to his family as “Cowboy Cop Colby” for his desire to be what he described as a “cowboy cop” was involved in a major automobile accident Dec. 12 in Huntsville. Colby and his 7-year old sister Briley were with their grandparents when the SUV they were in was struck headon by a driver trying to pass another vehicle.

Colby and his sister were both air-lifted to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. His sister is recovering and was released from the hospital. Colby never recovered. Doctors told the family he may never wake, never walk again and would never be able to breathe on his own. On Dec. 30, a day after his birthday, his parents made the difficult decision to remove Colby from life support.

Since Colby always wanted to be a “cowboy cop” a salute was organized to send him off in hero fashion. Houston Police were the first of many law enforcement agencies that escorted him back to Bedias. At the Walker County line Houston Police met Walker County deputies who took over and escorted Colby to Grimes County. The Grimes County deputies escorted him to Fellowship of Believers Church, 18254 Highway 30 in Shiro, where his funeral service was held. Colby was laid to rest at Independence Cemetery.

Colby is survived by his father Cody and wife Laycee, Mother Crystal and husband Terry Harris, sister Briley, brother Caiden and many family members and friends.

Colby attended Anderson-Shiro Elementary. His family and friends will always remember him wearing his cowboy hat, his love for dance, love for animals, fishing, riding 4-wheelers and playing on his iPad.