Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Woman charged with terroristic threat
Next article
Navasota Manor seeks funding for makeover

Hill Country lady killed in crash

February 15, 2023 - 00:00
Posted in:
News

IOLA – An Aquilla woman is dead following a two-vehicle accident near Iola Thursday afternoon.   Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated at approximately 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2013 Ford F-350 that ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2023