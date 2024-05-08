Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Water, a top priority for Todd Mission
Historic dam release causes flooding

May 08, 2024 - 00:00
News
Recent storms and heavy rain throughout Texas have caused widespread flooding prompting dams to be released, road closures and forcing many school districts to close. Grimes County filed for a disaster declaration May 2. Officials are still monitoring the Navasota River which has continued to rise since the release of water ...

