Holder held accountable

A large quantity of drugs was confiscated during the search of a residence on Teague Street in Navasota Friday, Dec. 2.

According to a press release by Navasota Police Department, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers received information from Grimes County Constable Wes Male that narcotics were in the home. Officers arrived at the home on the 700 block of Teague Street, and met with a resident.

A consensual search of the home uncovered multiple illegal drugs including over 120 tabs of LSD, several grams of MDMA, over 130 grams of methamphetamine, Ketamine and various other pills.

Joshua Holder, 22, of Navasota, was arrested and charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 4-200 grams (1st Degree Felony), Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1A under 20 Abuse Units (3rd Degree Felony, Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces (Class B Misdemeanor), Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1A 80-4000 Abuse Units (1st Degree Felony), Possession of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram (State Jail Felony), and Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2 1-4 grams (2nd Degree Felony).

Holder remains in the Grimes County Jail with bonds totaling $48,500.