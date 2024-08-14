Houston man dies in accident

ROANS PRAIRIE — A 42–year–old Houston man was killed on Texas 90 when his vehicle left the roadway Wednesday night, Aug. 7. Texas DPS Sargent, Justin Ruiz said around 8:22 p.m., a 1997 Toyota 4–Runner was traveling southbound on Texas 90. His vehicle left the west side of the roadway into ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!