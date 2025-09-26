I bet you think this song is about you

Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
September 26, 2025 - 14:54
A Grimes County bail bondsman, Clinton Wyatt Capps, was arrested for allegedly choking his girlfriend for singing a song he thought was about him.    Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon was appointed by an administrative judge to prosecute the case. “I chose to file a motion to recuse my office in ...

