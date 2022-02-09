Intermittent boyfriend arrested

An assault that occurred in the parking lot of Ergo Genesis, at the 600 block of State Highway 6, led to the arrest of 30-year-old Daniel Pinon.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt said officers received the assault call at approximately 2:34 p.m. Officers spoke to the female victim who described her attacker as her “on and off again boyfriend,” Daniel Pinon. Officers were told he fled in a white Cadillac prior to their arrival. The victim was transported to St. Joseph’s CHI in Bryan with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers later located Pinon at a residence in the 400 block of Bell Street. Pinon refused to exit the residence, but a short time later officers talked him into surrendering. “As Pinon left the residence he struck an officer,” said Myatt. “Officers arrested him without further incident.”

Pinon was transported to Grimes County Jail and booked for assault family violence, a Class A misdemeanor and assault of a police officer which is a third-degree felony.

According to Brazos County Jail records, Pinon has a lengthy record ranging from unauthorized use of a vehicle to burglary of a habitation. He also served time at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.