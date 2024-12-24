Iola’s big hitter signs with Celts

Iola senior, Sydney Nevill, signed her National Letter of Intent Dec. 18, to continue her volleyball and academic career at the University of St. Thomas in Houston to play for the Celts. Nevill helped Iola win a state championship in 2023 and was a state runner–up this year. She is ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!