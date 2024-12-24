Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Officer Diego receives Christmas treats
Next article
Rain dampens wreaths but not spirits
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text

Iola’s big hitter signs with Celts

December 24, 2024 - 08:00
Posted in:
News
Article Image Alt Text

Iola senior, Sydney Nevill, signed her National Letter of Intent Dec. 18, to continue her volleyball and academic career at the University of St. Thomas in Houston to play for the Celts. Nevill helped Iola win a state championship in 2023 and was a state runner–up this year. She is ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2024