Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated just after 2 p.m. today, a citizen called to report a man firing a rifle near Iola High School.

Sowell stated there are multiple deputies on scene as well as Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens searching for the man. As a precaution, Sowell stated the school is on lockdown.

The Examiner reached out to Iola ISD for comment but have not heard back.