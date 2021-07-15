Iola ISD searching for new superintendent

Iola Independent School District is searching to fill the superintendent vacancy after Scott Martindale accepted a superintendent position with Gunter ISD.

According to a statement issued on the Iola ISD website, the school board is seeking to hire an interim superintendent. The statement said hiring an interim superintendent will allow the school board ample time to find the best candidate for the position. In the statement the

In the statement the school board congratulated Martindale on his new position and thanked him for his service to Iola ISD. They also wished him and his family the best in their new endeavors.

Anyone interested in serving as interim superintendent for Iola ISD can submit a letter of interest to Jo Baca, jbaca@iolaisd.net and Jason Gooch, j.gooch@bediasbank.com. Previous superintendent experience is preferred.

Iola ISD Board of Trustee meetings are the third Monday of each month, beginning at 6:30 p.m.