Iola VFD earns funding bump in county stipend

At the July 19 Regular Meeting of Grimes County Commissioners Court, Emergency Management Coordinator David Lilly’s request to amend the 202223 Contract for County Funding for Firefighting Services with the Iola VFD and designate the county judge as signatory was approved.

The yea votes, minus Judge Joe Fauth and Commissioner David Tullos who were at a conference, will increase the Iola VFD’s quarterly funding retroactive to June 1. According to Lilly, Iola VFD was able to complete additional training which increased their tier level from Level 1 to Level 4.

Lilly said, “Up until June they were at Tier 1. Really, the only thing that was holding them up from meeting the requirement for Tier 4 was they needed additional firefighter’s training in Wildland. They completed that in May.”

He continued, “I’m asking that commissioners court approve this with the understanding that the amendment be backdated to the first of June because for all intents and purposes, they were at Tier 4 on June 1. That would allow them to receive some residual payment in the amount of $685 additional to what they receive for Tier 1 for the third quarter. They are now at Tier 4 and meet all the requirements to receive their stipend at that level.”

Grimes County provides a stipend of up to $40,000 per year based on a tier level which is determined by certification and training.

The County also pays each fire department a run rate for the total runs they perform each year. The run rate is determined at the end of the fiscal year by dividing the total number of authorized runs (tone outs) performed by all fire departments during the year into the budgeted run pool of $50,000.

Addressing another VFD agenda item, commissioners approved Lilly’s request to replace five existing radios and add five new radios to the current 700/800 MHz radio count for the Bedias Volunteer Fire Department. The new radios will come out of the 2023-24 budget.

According to Lilly, Bedias VFD Fire Chief Trent Upchurch said the new radios will bring the Bedias VFD up to “full operational status.”

Meetings may be viewed in their entirety at https:// grimescountytx.granicus. com.

Other court action:

•Approved Consent Agenda Items which included Treasurer’s Monthly Report for May and authorize advertisement, the Treasurer’s List of Claims and Bills, payroll, budget amendments and/or lineitem transfers.

•Accepted the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for YE 9-30-22 with Grimes County receiving a “clean” or “unmodified opinion” and “no findings.”

•Approved transfer of a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe from Constable Pct. 2 budget to Building Maintenance and Voter’s Registration for shared use. No action was taken on Constable Blake Jarvis’ request to approve $7,500 to repair the transmission in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado to keep as a spare but it will be addressed during budget talks.

•No action was taken on IT Director Gregg Cannon’s request to contract with ECM to digitize 1520 years of jail records and purchase digitizing software in order to investigate staffing needs, the bid process and grant funding.

•After a public hearing with no comments against, approved the replat of Lot 16 in Reagan Estates in Pct. 3 to reconfigure into two lots.

•After a public hearing with no comments against, approved the replat of Tract 20 of Scenic View Estates in Pct. 2 to reconfigure into two lots.

•A plat approval request in Pct. 3’s Pine Acres Subdivision was withdrawn.

•Authorized Road & Bridge to go out for bids on the following annual contracts: Hauling, Limestone Base, Bridge Labor, Cold Mix, Fuel and Mowing and extend the contract for Culverts and Tree Trimming.

•Approved a Resolution to the General Land Office in support of an application for the Hurricane Harvey Reallocation grant involving bridge work on CR 102 and authorize the county judge as signatory.

•Approved a Special Road Use and Indemnity permit for Cherry House Moving Co. to move a house to CR 180 in Pct. 2.

Burn Ban: The burn ban remains lifted.

Public comments: Plantersville resident Candy Marshall told commissioners she has previously provided documentation to prove that Hillside Circle had been accepted into the county maintenance system years ago and found recent road work unsatisfactory. Marshall also had complaints about the condition of the Plantersville-Stoneham VFD equipment, lack of fire hydrants in the county and suggested Grimes County should financially support the VFDs.