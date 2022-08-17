James Edgar Schroeder, 72, of Anderson, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior after a courageous battle with Leukemia. James lost his fight on August 11, 2022, after a short hospital stay at CHI St. Luke’s Hospital Medical Center in Houston, Texas surrounded by his

James was born in Navasota, Texas on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 1949, to George Herman and Emma Louise (Becker) Schroeder. He was confirmed in the Christian faith at Zion Lutheran Church of Anderson and was baptized as an adult at University Heights Baptist Church in Huntsville, Texas. James graduated from Anderson High School in 1968. He attended Blinn College and then Sam Houston State University where he graduated in December 1973 with a teaching degree. James then went on to get a master’s degree in education from Prairie View A&M University. He had a great impact on many throughout his teaching and coaching career, also while serving as a principal and assistant principal within the

Coldspring, Anderson and Willis Independent School Districts. After retirement, James’ love of people and his desire to serve others led him back to selling insurance. At the time of his death, James was a Regional General Agent with SPJST.

James married his high school sweetheart Carol Lynn Smith at the Shiro Baptist Church on May 22, 1971. Together they built a life and raised their three children: sons Michael Chad and Ryan Keith, and daughter Shelby Elizabeth. James loved spending quality time with each of his children. He was able to instill the importance of family, a sense of integrity, a good work ethic, and a love for God to

his children. He was a proud Dad!

James was an even prouder Popo to his grandchildren. He loved each for their own personality. He enjoyed the smallest things beginning with rocking them to sleep, listening to their day, playing cards, cuddling, watching their sporting events, and especially the I love yous.

James was a disciple for God. He drove the golf cart both at UHBC and Brazos Fellowship for many years. He never missed an opportunity to invite others to church and even unbeknownst to the pastors, their sermon began and ended on his golf cart. James loved people and he loved the Lord.

James is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol Lynn Schroeder; sons, vMichael Schroeder (wife Linda) and children Shelby, Kelsey, Hayden, Emily; Ryan Schroeder (wife Angela) and children Erick, Marse, Cole, Christian, Ryan Grace; daughter Shelby Gilbert and children Emmalyn and Elizabeth; mother-in-law, Dorris Carrell; brother-in-law, Larry Lehew; and sistersin- law, Betty Schroeder and D’Lynn Lehew in addition to nieces, nephews, extended family and friends that he dearly loved and cherished.

James is preceded in death by his parents George and Emma Schroeder, his father-in-law Lloyd Lehew, his sister and brother-in-law Kathryn and Arnold Perry, his sister Mary Nell Schroeder, and his brother Franklin Schroeder.

Visitation was Monday, August 15, at University Heights Baptist Church in Huntsville from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services were 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 16, at University Heights Baptist Church in Huntsville under the direction of Dr. Richard Rogers. Burial followed in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Anderson at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donation be made to American Cancer Society, The Leukemia Research Foundation, Anderson- Shiro Owls Athletic Booster Club or the charity of your choice.