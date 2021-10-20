Janie Legge, 60, of Plantersville, passed away at Houston Methodist Hospital of The Woodlands on September 3, 2021. A visitation was held October 30, 2021 at Nobles Funeral Chapel, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., following a celebration of life at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Plantersville with Rev. Ed Kucera officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Janie was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on March 1, 1961 to Leon Edward Horn and Essie Mae (Phillips) Grimmett. She was the second youngest of nine children and moved to Houston, Texas when she was around six years old. Her mother and stepfather owned a gas station which meant that any of the children still living at home were expected to help even if it meant missing school. At just eight years old, Janie could be seen working. Whether it was inside assisting customers or filling their gas tanks outside, Janie could do it all. While working at the gas station, Janie met her ex-husband, Stanley. Dating for just a few months, they decided to get married. Unbeknownst to her family, on the first day of ninth grade, Janie walked through the front door of the school and straight out the back door. Jumping in the car with Stanley, his mother, and sister, they drove all the way down to Mexico to get married. Shortly after marriage, 15 months to be exact, Janie gave birth to her first son Stanley Earl at 15 years old, second son Nelson at 16, and daughter Bobbye at 19. Family is all she ever dreamed of, and it was most important to her.

In 1984, wanting to get out of Houston, the family moved north to make their home in Plantersville, Texas. Janie loved her quiet little town. Second to family, her compassion for the community came next. There was hardly a committee or board that she wasn’t on, and there definitely wasn’t an event she didn’t attend. Everyone knew Janie. She was adored by so many, and she adored them. One of the first boards she joined was the Plantersville-Stoneham VFD (PSVFD). Serving as Treasurer of the board. Along with the fire board, Janie also served on the Plantersville Town Hall Board, Plantersville Cemetery Board, and most recently the Plantersville Crawfish Board. In 2011, she was awarded the Grimes County Community Service Award, and the Mayor’s Cap in 2012 at the PSVFD annual bazaar.

Later on, after moving to Plantersville, Janie started working at a few area restaurants before being offered a job working in the office at Dobbin Plantersville WSC in 1992. Just like many other things in her life, she was devoted to her job. For five years, Janie worked in the office of the water company by herself. Eventually, Janie would become the general manager of what started out as a small rural water supply utilities into one that she watched grow larger and larger through the years. She was often referred as the “Water Lady”.

It’s been said many times before, but Janie’s children meant the world to her. No matter what she was involved in, or what part of the community she served, her children came first. They were everything to her. No matter what, she made sure they were taken care of, and they knew how much she loved them. Soon grandchildren came along followed by great grandchildren. No different from her own children, Janie loved providing for them just as much. Each having a special place and their own special moments with her, she did the best she could to spread her time out with all of them to make sure they felt her love and appreciation. They were her whole world, and nothing made Janie happier than being able to see their smiling faces. She was their MawMaw/MooMoo.

Janie was a protector, loving, caring, accepting, and strong. Always one of the sweetest people you ever met, but that could change in the blink of an eye. You didn’t attempt to hurt or upset the ones she loved; especially her kids. She would’ve fought the biggest of men to protect them. Before working a regular job, Janie would crochet and make small crafts to sell in order to help provide her children with little things they wanted, or to help with the cost of school clothes. Janie supported her kids and encouraged them even if she didn’t always agree or understand. Even the smallest of ways, she cared for them, and nothing got in the way to be with them. Janie would put everything aside to simply play and have fun with them.

Janie was compassionate, gracious, understanding, and generous. She felt the desire and need to help others. No matter the person it was, she did whatever she could to ease their suffering or misfortune. Oftentimes people would show up at her house asking to borrow a few dollars. She knew it wouldn’t be repaid or possibly used unwisely. She still gave it, and she had many repeat customers. Janie would clean the house or mow the yard of an elderly that was all alone. She was known to give a ride to somebody walking down the road even if she didn’t know them. The kids would often fuss saying “Mom! You can’t be doing that. What if they would’ve hurt you?” She would just laugh and say, “Well they needed a ride and if it’s my time then it’s my time.” Janie was quick to provide a good old home cooked meal to anybody. To her, if nothing else, food solved the problem. “You just need to eat”, “Let me cook you something, it’ll make you feel better”, or “Are you hungry?” were often the words spoken. Giving the shirt right off her back is what she would have done for anybody. Most of all, she would just listen to what you had to say, she was a true friend. That was Janie. Mother, sister, best friend, grandmother, great-grandmother. Janie, you will be deeply missed and forever in the hearts of everyone you touched.

Janie is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Stanley Legge Jr. and wife Vanessa; Emery Legge, daughter Bobbye Griffith and husband Joshua; grandkids Kourtney Mattern and husband Timothy, Kalabe Legge and fiancé Kaylee, Timothy Poldo, Brianna Legge, Torrye Poldo and fiancé Dalton, Kassie Legge, Emery Legge Jr, and Kyle Griffith; great grandkids Dallas Mattern, Willow Wellmann, and Remington Mattern; siblings Curly Horn and wife Bonnie, Emery Grimmett and wife Deanna, sister Faye Law and husband Bill and sister-in-law Carol Horn; as well as many nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Janie was preceded in death by her parents, Leon Edward Horn and Essie Mae Grimmett, brothers Robert Horn, Dean Horn, Larry Horn, Leon Horn, and sister Shirley Roath.

