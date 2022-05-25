Jim Beard Memorial Scholarship winner announced

The Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce awarded its Jim Beard Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to Benjamin Trice, a senior at Iola High School.

Each year the Chamber of Commerce scholarship committee reviews applications received from high school seniors throughout Grimes County. Applicants are sought who are planning to follow an educational track to learn a trade or craft, in keeping with the intent upon which the Jim Beard Memorial Scholarship was established.

Trice plans to attend Blinn College to obtain an Associate of Arts in Business Management and then to attend culinary school at the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute.

“We wish Mr. Trice great success in his next level of education. His accomplishments throughout his high school years are impressive and indic ative of what is to come next as he continues his journey,” said NGCCOC Executive Director Johnny McNally. “We are pleased to offer this scholarship program as we work to do our small part to assist students with their higher learning aspirations.”

