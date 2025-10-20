Johnson County murder suspect arrested in Bedias

BEDIAS — A 26–year–old man suspected of murdering his ex–wife in Johnson County was arrested in Bedias Monday morning.

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Bobby Moss said Brandon Ashley was arrested around 10:30 a.m. at Smileys Express convenience store, 21925 Texas 90, in Bedias by GCSO and Grimes County Precinct 1 Constable James Ellis.

Moss said a suspicious person was reported last night, Oct. 19, on someone's property in Bedias but the person was gone by the time deputies arrived.

Early Monday morning, Oct. 20, Moss said a ranch owner was checking on his parents’ property at the 24000 block of CR 115 since they were out of town. While checking the property, he saw a Cadillac Escalade that he didn’t recognize. He called his mom who confirmed the vehicle didn’t belong on the property, so he called the sheriff’s office.

He provided the license plate to dispatch who confirmed the vehicle was wanted for a homicide in Cleburne, a town in Johnson County near Fort Worth.

Ashley, the suspected driver of the vehicle, was a murder suspect who Moss said threatened “suicide by cop.” Moss said Ashley was located at Smiley's and arrested without incident. Moss said the suspect wasn’t armed but said he had a weapon at some point but wasn’t going to share the location of the weapon. Moss said the weapon was found stashed at Smiley’s.

Ashley was transported to the hospital for possible seizures. He will be booked into the Grimes County Jail after he is released from the hospital.