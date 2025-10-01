JOHNSON HONORED AT AWARDS LUNCHEON

City of Navasota human resource director Peggy Johnson was honored the Community Impact Award by Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley at their annual awards luncheon for her efforts in helping individuals find employment in Navasota. Johnson has served Navasota for more than 25 years. Pictured from left: Navasota Mayor Bert Miller,

