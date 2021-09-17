Justice Wise to speak Sept. 21

Justice Ken Wise, a wellknown Texas historian, will be the guest speaker at the Two Rivers Heritage Foundation history mixer Tuesday, Sept. 21. The general public is invited to join the membership at 5:15 p.m. at New Hope Church, 2159 Highway 105, located east of Highway 6. All are welcome.

Wise is an avid Texas historian and hosts the award-winning Texas History podcast known as “Wise about Texas.” His history podcast is heard in 150 countries.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Texas A & M University where he compet ed as a member of the intercollegiate rodeo team. Wise earned his law degree from the University of Houston Law Center and is a member of the prestigious American Law Institute.

In his 18th year of service as a Texas judge. Wise has served as judge of the 152nd District Court and the 334th District Court before joining the 14th Court of Appeals where he has served now for the past eight years.

Wise is also an adjunct professor of history and government at Houston Baptist University. As a writer and speaker on all aspects of Texas history, Wise serves on the board of directors of both the Texas State Historical Association and the Texas Historical Foundation. He is President-elect of the Texas Supreme Court Historical Society, and a member of the Delegados Associate Board of the Bryan Museum in Galveston.

Wise is a native Houstonian with roots dating back to Houston in 1836, Republic of Texas days. Today he serves as a director of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and as advisory director of the former Texas Ranger Foundation. In 2015, the Governor of Kentucky commissioned Wise as a Kentucky Colonel. He is married to Sara Wise and they have two children, Sarah Jane and Jackson.