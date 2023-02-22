Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Published 3 days ago
Last updated 3 days ago
Juveniles arrested in Vape X burglary

By Matthew Ybarra Managing editor
February 22, 2023 - 00:00
News
  • Article Image Alt Text

Two juveniles were arrested in connection with the burglary of Vape X, at the 400 block of South La Salle in Navasota.

 

At approximately 10:15 p.m. Feb. 15, Navasota Police Officers responded to the business for reports of broken glass. Officers observed two males fleeing the building and observed the broken window. 

 

After a brief foot pursuit, officers detained two juveniles. One juvenile was released to their parent and the second was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center. 

 

Both juveniles were charged with evading arrest/detention and Burglary of a Building.

