First Class Champions at True Blue
Alley controversy prompts county site visit
Published 1 day ago
Last updated 1 day ago
K9 Hank uncovers drugs, weapons

By Matthew Ybarra Managing editor
May 10, 2023 - 00:00
News
    ORLANDO

A Grimes County K9 uncovered two firearms and illegal drugs during a routine traffic stop April 27.

Around 11:49 p.m. Deputy Pavlock of Grimes County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop at the 1900 block of Texas 105 East for defective equipment. Pavlock stated the driver and passengers appeared nervous so consent to search the vehicle was requested but denied. K9 Hank was deployed and alerted on the vehicle. During the probable cause search, approximately 3.94 grams of suspected MDMA (Methylenedioxy- Methamphethmine) was recovered along with two firearms. The driver, Caleb Orlando of Navasota, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2, a third-degree Felony and Tampering with Identification Numbers, a Class A Misdemeanor, for allegedly scratching serial numbers off the guns, and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, a Class A Misdemeanor. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

