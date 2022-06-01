Kacal wins House District 12 runoff

The voters of Grimes County elected District 12 State Representative, incumbent Kyle Kacal, for another term in the 2022 Primary Runoff election.

Unofficial election results in Grimes County indicate Kacal received 51.71% of the vote, defeating challenger Ben Bius 1,104 votes to 1,031. Before votes were canvassed, results statewide showed Kacal won the race 9,354 to 6,797.

“First, I want to add my voice to the countless others who are grieving for those who lost loved ones in the senseless and heinous act of violence last Tuesday,” said Kacal. “As a father, it is simply unimaginable to me what the parents of those children must be feeling, and Marci and I pray that God may provide peace and comfort to those families as well as to the Uvalde community in the days and months ahead.”

Kacal spoke to The Examiner about his victory. “Although it has been overshadowed by such a horrific day in our state’s history, I want the people of Brazos, Grimes, Madison, Robertson, Walker, and Washington Counties to know that I am truly honored by the trust they have placed in me to represent them in Austin. I take that trust very seriously and look forward to working together on behalf of House District 12 and the state of Texas. I also want to thank Ben Bius and Joshua Hamm for running spirited campaigns during this primary season, and for their contributions to the debate. May God continue to bless you and our great state of Texas.”

Primary Runoff Republican Ballot results

*Results are unofficial

Attorney General

In the race for Attorney General, incumbent Ken Paxton won Grimes Counties vote 1,617 to 529 (75.35%), defeating George P. Bush. Paxton also carried the statewide vote 630,064 to 297,025.

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Dawn Buckingham secured the vote in Grimes County 1,488 to 529 (72.34%) and statewide 592,683 to 268,914.

Railroad Commissioner

Incumbent Wayne Christian defeated Sarah Stogner 1,418 to 671 (67.88%) in Grimes County and 571,705 to 307,258 statewide.

Primary Runoff Democratic Ballot Lieutenant Governor

Mike Collier secured the Democratic nomination for Lieutenant Governor in Grimes County with a 105 to 86 (62.67%) win over Michelle Beckley. He also won statewide 263,503 to 217,398.

Attorney General

Joe Jaworski won the Democratic vote over Rochelle Mercedes Garza, 104 to 88 (54.17%) in Grimes County but lost statewide 303,386 to 180,339.

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Janet T. Dudding was the favorite amongst Grimes County voters defeating Angel Luis Vega 132 to 59 (69.11%). Dudding won the Democratic nomination statewide, 290,088 to 182,404.

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Jay Kleburg won the nomination in Grimes County over Sandragrace Martinez, 116 to 74 (61.05%), and statewide 252,420 to 224,689.

Important Dates

The next election in Grimes County is Nov. 8. Voters must register to vote by Tuesday, Oct. 11. Early voting will begin Monday, Oct. 24.

Find complete election results and important voting information at www. grimescountytexas.gov/ page/Elections or call the Grimes County Elections Office, 936-873-4422 or 936-873-4425.