KBTX Food for Families Dec. 7

Special To The Examiner
November 23, 2022 - 00:00
Special to The Examiner

 

The annual KBTX Food for Families Food Drive is Wednesday, Dec. 7, with three drop-off locations and one Grimes County location.

 

This year the Grimes County drop-off location returns to MidSouth Electric Co-op, 7625 Hwy. 6, in Navasota, 77868. Other locations in the Brazos Valley include The Brazos Center in Bryan and the Son-Shine Outreach Center in Madisonville. All locations are open 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. A 100% of donations remain in the county they are donated.

 

Monetary donations may be made in-person or online. Visit https://www.kbtx.com/food-for-families/ for a complete list of acceptable donation items or to donate online. 

 

For more information locally, email sforgason@mselectric.com.

