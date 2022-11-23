KBTX Food for Families Dec. 7

Special to The Examiner

The annual KBTX Food for Families Food Drive is Wednesday, Dec. 7, with three drop-off locations and one Grimes County location.

This year the Grimes County drop-off location returns to MidSouth Electric Co-op, 7625 Hwy. 6, in Navasota, 77868. Other locations in the Brazos Valley include The Brazos Center in Bryan and the Son-Shine Outreach Center in Madisonville. All locations are open 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. A 100% of donations remain in the county they are donated.

Monetary donations may be made in-person or online. Visit https://www.kbtx.com/food-for-families/ for a complete list of acceptable donation items or to donate online.

For more information locally, email sforgason@mselectric.com.