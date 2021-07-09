Kid Fish 2021

The annual KidFish hosted by the city of Navasota is planned for Saturday, Aug. 7, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Patout Pond Park, 2119 Dove Crossing Lane, in Navasota.

KidFish is free to the public. Registration for the event will begin at 8 a.m. The first 100 registrants will receive a free Navasota KidFish t-shirt.

KidFish Foundation will provide fishing equipment. Staff and volunteers will help with knot tying, casting, and fish identification. Trophies will be provided for the winners of each age category.

KidFish 2020 is hosted by the City of Navasota and sponsored by the Navasota Noon Lions Club.

Please contact Madison Brooks with questions at mbrooks@navasotatx.gov or call, 936-825-6475.