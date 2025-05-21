'King' found dead in Todd Mission

TODD MISSION — Todd Mission City Manager, Neal Wendele, confirmed George Coulam, who founded the Texas Renaissance Festival, was found deceased in his home Wednesday morning, May 21.

According to police scanners, Coulam may have died from a gunshot, but Wendele said that can’t be confirmed at this time.

Wendele said multiple agencies are assisting Todd Mission Police Department in the investigation including Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers.

Coulam recently lost a lawsuit forcing him to honor the sale of the Texas Renaissance Festival. He also served as the only mayor of Todd Mission until losing his seat in the May election.

The Examiner reached out to Todd Mission Police Chief, Ryan Rutledge, but have not heard back.

More details will be released as they are available.