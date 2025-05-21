Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Chamber welcome AutoTrust Repairs
Published 16 hours ago
Last updated 16 hours ago
'King' found dead in Todd Mission

By Matthew Ybarra - Managing editor
May 21, 2025 - 10:55
News
TODD MISSION — Todd Mission City Manager, Neal Wendele, confirmed George Coulam, who founded the Texas Renaissance Festival, was found deceased in his home Wednesday morning, May 21. 

 

According to police scanners, Coulam may have died from a gunshot, but Wendele said that cant be confirmed at this time.

 

Wendele said multiple agencies are assisting Todd Mission Police Department in the investigation including Grimes County Sheriffs Office and the Texas Rangers.

 

Coulam recently lost a lawsuit forcing him to honor the sale of the Texas Renaissance Festival. He also served as the only mayor of Todd Mission until losing his seat in the May election.

 

The Examiner reached out to Todd Mission Police Chief, Ryan Rutledge, but have not heard back. 

 

More details will be released as they are available.

